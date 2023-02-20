Rangers interested in on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland



Rangers are interested in Manchester United Goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, on a free transfer.

He is currently on a temporary deal from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka terminated his loan and returned back to Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper will be leaving his parent club at the end of the season on a free transfer unless he extends his stay before the end of June.

It was speculated at the time of his arrival in Manchester that the club could capture him on a free transfer.

However, it looks like this won’t be the case as he has been used as a third-choice option rather than the backup option Dubravka was.

Football Transfer Tavern reports through Football Insider that Rangers are in fact plotting a move for Butland.

It has been rumoured that he has been on the shortlist of options for some time now and could be a perfect option for the summer.

He has made 87 appearances in the Premier League with both Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

The former England international is much younger than the current options at the club in Allan McGregor who is 41 years old, and 35-year-old Jon McLaughlin.

It would be a great move for Butland, who would easily become the starting goalkeeper for the Scottish club.

The 29-year-old will be surely hoping he can find a club where he can be a regular starter after being a backup option at Crystal Palace for three years.

Erik ten Hag is expected to overhaul his goalkeeping options this summer with David de Gea approaching the final months of his contract.

Dean Henderson could return to the frame but it is also expectedthat he will leave this summer.

It remains yet to be seen whether Tom Heaton is kept as a backup option next season or the club let him go as well.

