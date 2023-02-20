Scott McTominay: West Ham United eye £25 million deal for Manchester United midfielder

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing the signing of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are confident of receiving £25 million for McTominay.

West Ham could be without the services of Declan Rice next season, hence are said to be looking for a viable replacement.

McTominay would fit in well in David Moyes’ pragmatic setup.

His current deal expires in 2025, with an option to extend for a further year.

The 26 year old has shown glimpses of quality at United but is not expected to be a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

He has been often played out of his natural position and used as a holding midfielder.

McTominay is most dangerous when driving forward with the ball. His attacking runs offer a nice dynamic to the team.

United, however, are well stacked in that position hence could move him on.

The coach prefers players with more technical quality on the ball, and United could be in the market for another midfielder next summer.

The addition of Marcel Sabitzer gives United another quality option in midfield.

The report goes on to state:

“A final decision is yet to be made on his future but he is likely to be among a list of players transfer-listed this summer after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag.”