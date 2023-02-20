Stefan Bajcetic: Manchester United were close to signing Liverpool midfielder

Manchester United could have signed Liverpool starlet Stefan Bajcetic back when he was in Celta Vigo.

Bajcetic’s father told El Mundo (via Sport Witness) how his son’s career path could have been different if United decided to swoop in for him at the age of 16.

Liverpool were swift and got the deal over the line.

“Some scouts from Liverpool saw him and contacted us.”

” But Stefan was still a child, not even 16 years old. He couldn’t go anywhere.”

“At first, Liverpool told us that they couldn’t do it and then United called us, that they could. Liverpool found out and contacted us again to sign him.”

He added: “He was lucky and he took advantage of an unexpected opportunity. It fills me with pride, of course, and we hope it continues like this.

“I see him well, focused and realistic, aware that he has to push to continue there. If I see that he is confused, I will tell him something because the difference between a top player and a good player is the head and the mentality.”

“And now he is more serious; he sees things and football differently. He almost thinks more like an Englishman.”

The 18 year old has been one of Liverpool’s standout players in an otherwise ordinary season.

He has shown glimpses of his quality, and United will regret not signing him.

Erik ten Hag is known for his ability to develop young players. Bajcetic seems like the ideal player he would have liked to train.

United have missed out on plenty of gems over the past few years.

The club must be efficient in negotiating transfers and take advantage of excellent opportunities when they present themselves.