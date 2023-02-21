Home » Early team news ahead of Barcelona clash with three crucial stars a major doubt

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is sweating the availability of Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial as his side prepares to face Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United will host the Catalans at Old Trafford after the 2-2 stalemate in Spain a week ago.

The Red Devils will go into the game full of confidence after their 3-0 win on Sunday against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

According to the official club website, Maguire, Antony and Martial are major doubts to be available for the Europa showdown on Thursday.

Maguire missed the Leicester game with an injury, which Ten Hag himself confirmed.

“Injured,” Ten Hag responded when questioned about Maguire’s absence. “I don’t think [it’s serious] but we have to wait and see how it will develop.”

Antony is in line to miss his fifth consecutive game for United after picking up a muscle injury.

Martial last featured for the team in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest when he scored in a 2-0 win.

The Frenchman has played just 749 minutes this campaign, in a season riddled with different injuries and setbacks.

Wout Weghorst, who only arrived last month, has already played more minutes than the Frenchman.

Ten Hag will however be boosted by the fact that Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer will be available for selection.

The two were not available in the first leg because they were serving suspensions. Martinez picked up three yellow cards during United’s games in the group stages of the competition.

Sabitzer’s bookings were accrued during his time with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

