Evan Ferguson’s various links with Manchester United



Evan Ferguson rejected Manchester United in 2021 before he left Bohemians to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

United could become interested in making a move for Ferguson, 18, as they seek a long-term centre forward.

The Irish teenager has enjoyed a remarkable beginning to his professional career, producing superb performances for Brighton since the World Cup break ended and the domestic season resumed.

He has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances so far this season.

The striker admitted to being a boyhood United supporter, stating that he was excited by the chance of working with former red Danny Welbeck: “I grew up a Manchester United fan, so I used to watch Danny [Welbeck] every week and now he’s a teammate. It’s weird playing and training with him every day.”

Ferguson revealed to Sussex Live that he had trials with numerous English clubs before signing with Brighton’s academy in January 2021.

“I was on trial with Manchester United, Celtic, and Everton. I think from the outside it was obvious to see that pathway and most of the managers here have given chances to young players,” the 18-year-old detailed.

He also noted that he was close to a move to Liverpool, Brighton’s main rivals in the chase for the wonderkid’s signature.

Roberto De Zerbi has managed Ferguson’s induction to life as a Premier League striker commendably, drip feeding him into the first team setup in a thought-out manner.

United have been linked with moves for Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, and Harry Kane. Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be entrusted with becoming Erik ten Hag’s permanent starting striker.

Ferguson’s impact up front and all-round ability has been likened to that of Wayne Rooney, who moved to Old Trafford following a stellar debut professional season at Everton.

Meanwhile, United have unofficially completed the signing of Welsh striker Gabriele Biancheri, 16, from Cardiff City. With 17 goals and five assists for Cardiff’s youth teams this season, Biancheri was also wanted by Chelsea.

