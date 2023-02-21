Ferran Torres tells teammates what they must do to beat Man United



Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has warned his Barcelona teammates that they will have to run “like there’s no tomorrow” in order to overcome Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The two European giants are set to clash on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round.

Both sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, and there’s all to play for at the Theatre of Dreams.

Both sides need to win so as to progress into the next round of the competition.

Torres will undoubtedly be familiar with what needs to be done to grab a win at Old Trafford from his time at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In recent games, United’s ground has become an impregnable fortress. United have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions at home.

Torres said ahead of the highly-anticipated match, “We will have to run like there is no tomorrow. It will be a game of patience and knowing how to suffer.”

“The Premier League is a very physical league, it’s true, but we have a lot of talent and that’s also important.”

“We’re going with everything and above all with young people ready to take on the world.”

In the 2-2 draw, Torres started on the bench and only came on as a substitute.

As the Blaugrana strode to a 2-0 win over Cadiz during the Weekend, Torres produced a brilliant performance which earned him praise from his manager, Xavi Hernandez.

A report from Spain relayed that Torres’ showing against Cadiz has put him in the frame to start against United on Thursday.

🚨 Ferran Torres could now start vs Manchester United after his incredible performance yesterday. @sport pic.twitter.com/COTU9GZei7 — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) February 20, 2023



