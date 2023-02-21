Luke Shaw close to agreeing new long-term Manchester United contract following Erik ten Hag recommendation



Manchester United have a huge week ahead of them as they prepare for the visit of Barcelona in the Europa League before switching attention to their first domestic cup final in six years.

When he was first appointed, most pundits and fans presumed that it would take time for Erik ten Hag to get the club playing in the way he would have liked.

But in less than eight months, the Dutchman has not only changed the way the club plays but is also on course to surpass all previously held expectations.

Shaw has been reborn post World Cup

One of his biggest achievements has been his ability to turnaround the fortunes of previously under-performing players and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot seem to be the best examples.

Another player who seemed to be at the crossroads of his career was Luke Shaw. While possessing excellent technical ability, the England full-back always threatened to fulfill his vast potential without ever doing it.

He was dropped early on in the season and Tyrell Malacia was preferred in his place and at that point it seemed like the former Ajax coach would cut him loose especially with his contract up next season.

*Shaw Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is close to agreeing a new contract at the club, as Football Insider said. Talks are progressing well with #ManUnited and Shaw's camp confident of reaching an agreement.#ManUtd #MUFC #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/PP5dBFD6XF — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 21, 2023

Newcastle United were among clubs closely monitoring Shaw’s situation but the full-back worked hard in training and is finally reaping the benefits of his hard work.

The Dutch boss has certainly reignited the flame inside the 27-year-old who has looked indomitable in whatever role that has been offered to him.

Post the World Cup break, the former Southampton defender has been played both as a centre-back and a full-back and has hardly put a foot wrong.

New long-term deal close

The England international also has a goal and assist to show for his efforts in this period and has largely been an irreplaceable member of the first team.

The club activated the one-year extension in his contract earlier and following Ten Hag’s recommendation, the club are now close to agreeing a new long-term deal with Shaw.

According to Football Insider, “The left-back’s current deal is set to expire in 2024 but is believed that renewal talks are now progressing well with all parties confident of securing a new agreement.

“Shaw is happy at Old Trafford and is more than willing to pledge his long-term future to the club.”