Man United takeover not a hindrance to Marcus Rashford’s contract extension talks



The ongoing takeover process of Manchester United will not be a barrier to the club’s efforts to tie down Marcus Rashford to a longer-term deal at Old Trafford, according to David Ornstein.

That United is up for sale is an open secret.

There have been at least two public bids already confirmed for the Red Devils. One is from Qatari investors while the other is backed by INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

There was speculation that the ongoing takeover may prove to be a hindrance in United’s efforts to hand Rashford a new deal.

During Chelsea’s takeover before Todd Boehly and Clearlake took charge at Stamford Bridge, the London outfit were prevented from negotiating contract extensions and giving out fresh terms to players.

However, writing for The Athletic,, Ornstein says keeping Rashford and warding off interest for the in-form striker is still high on United’s priority list.

“The discussions over United’s sale will not be an impediment to negotiations with Rashford, who is deemed integral to the club’s future prospects on the field,” he said.

“The 25-year-old is an Old Trafford academy graduate and is seen as having the potential to become one of the club’s greatest-ever strikers, even potentially challenging Wayne Rooney as their all-time leading goalscorer.”

“It is still unclear if a new deal will be signed but United’s intention is to reach an agreement, with manager Ten Hag saying yesterday that securing Rashford’s future was a ‘priority’ for the club.”

Ornstein adds that United have already put plans in place for another spending spree in the summer.

The budget has been drawn up which caters for contract extensions for the likes of Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and David de Gea.

Club bosses are mindful of the fact that whoever comes in and takes over from the Glazers, spending will have to remain within Financial Fair Play regulations.

