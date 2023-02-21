Manchester United close to agreeing new long-term contract with Erik ten Hag favourite Diogo Dalot



Manchester United are still fighting on all four fronts and even have the chance to end their trophy drought this weekend when they take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Manager Erik ten Hag has worked his magic this season and in less than eight months, completely transformed all aspects of the club.

From getting the players to play an attractive style of football to revitalizing previously under-performing stars, the Dutchman deserves a lot of credit.

Dalot’s fortunes have changed under ETH

One player whose fortunes have changed dramatically under the former Ajax coach is Diogo Dalot. The full-back was never fully trusted by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was close to being sold at one point.

Ten Hag placed his faith in him and made him the de-facto right back and the Portuguese started all but one game prior to the World Cup.

A mixture of injuries and a welcome return to form for Aaron Wan-Bissaka has seen the Portugal international play less frequently post the Qatar extravaganza but his form has impressed the Dutch boss.

Manchester United are confident Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, will sign a new contract at the club. #ManchesterUnited #Portugal pic.twitter.com/evLv4fJ8If — Transfer Hub (@Transfer5Hub) February 21, 2023

Dalot has made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions, and chipped in with one goal and three assists.

The 23-year-old’s contract was supposed to end at the end of the season but following Ten Hag’s recommendation, the club opted to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract.

European giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be keeping a close eye on contract talks with a potential move being discussed.

New contract close to being agreed

But according to Football Insider, United and Dalot are close to a breakthrough in contract talks and a agreeing a new long-term deal seems to be inevitable.

“Man United are confident of securing right-back Diogo Dalot to a new deal, sources have told Football Insider.

“Sources with knowledge of the 23-year-old’s situation have revealed that contract talks are progressing well and a breakthrough is close,” the report added.

Dalot has, in the recent past, hinted at how happy he is at Old Trafford and that association seems to be continuing if reports are anything to go by.