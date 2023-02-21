Manchester United introduce 5% hike in season ticket prices for the first time in 11 years



Manchester United have confirmed plans to increase season ticket prices by 5% for the first time in 11 years, in a similar move to that undertaken by Arsenal.

The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils sent emails to season ticket holders informing them of the price hike.

United had committed to a price freeze on season tickets that lasted for 11 years but have now reneged on their earlier position.

The club attributes the hike to an increase in matchday costs.

The Mail details, “They [United] explain that over the past five years, matchday costs have soared by 40 per cent and 11 per cent in the past 12 months alone.”

United wrote, “We know fans are facing a tough time too with the increased cost of living, so it is important to us that we don’t just pass that increase directly on to you.”

“We are covering as much of the cost as possible and keeping the increase to season ticket prices to an absolute minimum. The modest increase in price for the 2023-24 season is necessary to allow the club to operate on a sustainable basis.”

Understandably, the decision has left many fans bemused and even angry.

The Sun reveals the extent of fan anger at the price hike brought about by the Glazers who are currently embroiled in a process to sell the club.

It’s puzzling that the Glazer family would increase prices when talk is rife that they’re on their way out of the club after being at the helm for close to two decades.

This price increase is just the latest ticket-related fiasco to emanate out of Old Trafford after the introduction of a minimum attendance requirement for season ticket holders to keep their seats.

This has now been raised to 75 per cent – equating to 14 of the 19 home Premier League games – for the 2023-24 campaign.

The intention is to avoid having a high number of empty seats at Old Trafford.

