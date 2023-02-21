Manchester United not expected to buy Wout Weghorst permanently at the end of the season



Erik ten Hag’s tenure as new Manchester United was severely hamstrung during the first-half of the new season due to a lack of goals.

And that problem exacerbated after Cristiano Ronaldo‘s acrimonious exit from the club just before the World Cup following an incendiary TV interview.

With Anthony Martial‘s injury woes showing no sign of abating, the club decided to act on the Dutchman’s advice and brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

Weghorst has shown plenty of industry

The Dutch striker has been an ever-present figure in his compatriot’s starting line-ups since joining the Red Devils, playing a total of 10 games across all competitions.

His hard work and relentless pressing have helped United wrest control from the opposition on certain occasions but he has not fulfilled the main purpose behind his joining.

*Weghorst Transfer Rumours*

The 30-year-old has scored once and provided one assist but has missed a host of chances, most notably in the first-leg against Barcelona and against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Fans clearly love the passion that he is showing and his desire to work hard but Football Insider have revealed that Ten Hag does not have any intention of signing the Netherlands international permanently at the end of the current campaign.

Loan deal unlikely to be end in permanent move

“Man United are not expected to complete the permanent signing of on-loan Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in the summer window, sources have told Football Insider.”

Weghorst must have been hoping to impress the former Ajax coach in a bid to end his Burnley nightmare and remain at Old Trafford.

Even a recent ESPN article had stated that the lure of earning a permanent move should be adequate for the pair of Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer to try their hardest during their loan stint.

And it seems Weghorst’s industry and drive might not be enough as Ten Hag seeks to bring in a ruthless finisher as he seeks to take United to greater heights in the days to come.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic are being lined up as per reports and that means Weghorst’s services are unlikely to be required.