Marco van Basten claims Mohammed Kudus is a better player than Antony



Dutch legend Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United winger Antony and claimed that Mohammed Kudus is a much better and complete footballer.

Kudus has been linked to United on a number of occasions with reports suggesting that Ten Hag is keen to conduct a raid of his former club to secure the services of the Ghanaian.

In Ten Hag’s search for attacking reinforcements, Kudus is seen as a legitimate target.

The Ajax attacker is enjoying a superb season with the Dutch giants. In 27 appearances this term, Kudus has notched an impressive 16 goals.

He also had a superb personal World Cup campaign with Ghana, where he scored two goals.

Speaking on Ziggo Sports, Van Basten hailed Kudus who again scored over the weekend. Van Basten declared that he prefers the 22-year-old to United’s Antony.

As per Van Basten, Kudus would be a considerable upgrade on Antony who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer in a mega £86m transfer.

“I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing.”

“Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.”

Van Basten added, “He [Kudus] is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

Despite having a steady debut season that has seen him score five goals, Antony has endured a lot of criticism.

The Brazilian is currently injured and has missed United’s last four games in all competitions.

