Phil Neville speaks out on Manchester United takeover

Phil Neville has spoken out on the ongoing takeover at Manchester United.

Speaking to The Athletic, Neville tells fans that’s whilst he is in favour of the Glazers leaving the club, they should be wary of incoming owners.

The former United player particularly raised concern with foreign investment, saying they are far away from the culture of the club.

“What happens with foreign investment is that because they’re not from this area, they don’t understand what’s needed culturally. And the culture is the most important thing.” He said.

Neville says that the incoming owners must stick to what has made United great in the past and respect the history of the club, if they want to be a success.

“Fundamentally you have to keep what’s great about Manchester United. Manchester United’s history is the most important thing to that football club. If you ignore that history you’ll not have success, as has been proven in the last 10, 15 years.” He said.

The Inter Miami coach continued by saying whoever the new owners are have a huge job on their hands, which includes huge investment.

“The ground needs redeveloping, the training ground needs redeveloping, the infrastructure of the club needs major investment. And the team needs investment. And it’s a big piece of work there for someone.” He said.

Neville also praised the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and says he has taken a lot of pressure off the owners with regard to selling the club, with better results on the pitch.

“It feels like there’s an identity forming. Erik ten Hag has had to make some big decisions and he’s made them well. I think the identity on the pitch has taken a lot of pressure away from the selling of the club off the pitch,” he said.

Ten Hag has the opportunity to deliver the club’s first silverware in six years this coming weekend, as the club prepares for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Before that is the huge Europe League second leg against Barcelona this Thursday, at Old Trafford.