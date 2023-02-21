Picture: Erik ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson spotted having dinner together in Manchester



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was spotted enjoying dinner with legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester city centre today.

The two were captured seemingly in conversation over a meal.

In a picture that has surfaced on social media, Ferguson is seen next to Ten Hag with a glass of wine at his side.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [@OliverCritchlo1]

The meeting between the two comes as Ten Hag prepares for two big matches that will define United’s season.

On Thursday, the Red Devils host Barcelona at Old Trafford for the second leg of the Europa League play-off round.

The first leg in Spain ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Ferguson was present at the Camp Nou – a venue he undoubtedly has fond memories of, none more so than when his team completed the treble against Bayern Munich in 1999.

United will also face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

Ten Hag will have likely received one or two crucial pieces of advice from Ferguson about how to navigate the next few days in the dugout.

In the past, the Dutchman has admitted his love and admiration for Ferguson who won the Premier League an astonishing 13 times while at the helm of the club.

Before United’s first-leg game against Arsenal at Old Trafford last year, Ten Hag said that Fergie had provided the blueprint for the club to be successful but a new identity must be forged going forward.

The Dutchman is certainly doing so this season.

Ten Hag said at the time, “What [Arsene] Wenger did at Arsenal was great, his philosophy I really respect that, but Fergie built all of this.”

“I speak with him, and we are happy with that, and so are his advisors, we are grateful but now we have to build a new future, that is also clear.”

