Qatari investment does not guarantee a spending spree at Manchester United

Manchester United’s turbulent time under the Glazer family ownership is on the verge of coming to an end.

Investors from across the globe have communicated their interest and approached the club with formal bids last week.

The favourite to take over the reins at Old Trafford is the Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani.

The promise of a transfer war chest for Erik ten Hag has got United fans dreaming of a raft of new signings, in hope to catapult the club back to the top of the European table.

However, football journalist Rob Dawson has advised the club are not planning an extravagant spree, with or without the Qatari investment.

The reporter claims that “Al Thani is ready to invest in the squad as soon as possible if his buy-out is successful but sources have told ESPN he would have to be restrained in the transfer market initially otherwise the club could be at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.”

Dawson’s source contradicts the earlier reports, and wider beliefs that Qatari investment will open the floodgates of funds to improve the squad, as well a much needed make over to the facilities at the club.

United have spent frivolously over the last decade, with only a handful of signings providing value for money over that period.

The top dollar spending without much in return has meant the club haven’t left themselves with much room for error in the market, with financial fair play’s eye focusing in on the Premier League.

In fairness to Ten Hag, the incomings he has been responsible for have improved the squad enough to believe future funds would be safe in his hands.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have become instant fan favourites, Christian Eriksen has proven himself an extremely astute signing and Tyrell Malacia and Antony have bags of potential.

Emergency loan signings Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst have also come in and plugged gaps impressively for the United boss.

United will be in the market for a top quality centre forward in the summer, with Ten Hag’s interest in long term midfield target, Frenkie de Jong, stil standing.

A replacement for David de Gea is also likely to be on the agenda, whether that be this summer, or next.

Ten Hag will be hoping for the funds to improve his squad enough for a title charge from the start of next season, after the club’s tardiness in the market last summer hamstrung United in this year’s race.