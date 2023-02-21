Report details what Man United players think of Erik ten Hag’s handling of Jadon Sancho



The Manchester United squad is extremely warm and grateful to Erik ten Hag for the way he handled Jadon Sancho.

After a run of poor performances which saw the English winger lose his place in the team, both Ten Hag and the player arrived at a consensus that it was best for him to take time away from United and Carrington.

Sancho trained with an amateur club in the Netherlands under the instructions of coaches recommended by Erik ten Hag himself.

On return to United’s training complex, Sancho trained alone for a few weeks before eventually being re-integrated into collective team sessions.

The results of Sancho’s introduction have been nothing short of outstanding.

The 22-year-old looks revitalized and a completely different player from the one that struggled for form a few months back.

Sancho has already scored two goals for the Red Devils since coming back.

Recently against Leicester City, the forward came off the bench and his creativity was on full show for all to see as United ran rampant at Old Trafford.

Sancho also got on the score sheet against the Foxes.

According to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, “There is also genuine warmth and gratitude towards Ten Hag from the dressing room for the way he has dealt with Sancho, who the manager was brave enough to say was working on both “physical and mental” issues and was placed on an individual training programme before being reintegrated into the team.”

“Ten Hag did not make a huge drama out of it or vilify the player or make matters worse by over-protecting him. It was all very grown up.”

As per Burt, Ten Hag’s delicate treatment of Sancho is one of a number of masterstrokes that have served to propel United to a position in which they can now be considered title challengers.

Burt also gave an insight into United’s summer transfer plans and in particular, the club’s search for a striker.

United have their sights trained on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and are tracking the Nigerian goalscorer.

