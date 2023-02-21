Victor Osimhen: Man United target says Napoli will decide his fate



Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has said that Napoli will decide his fate at the end of the Serie A season, with several clubs circling for his signature.

It has been repeatedly reported that Osimhen is Erik ten Hag’s number one target for the striker position.

Also reported to be on Ten Hag’s list are Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko, Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos.

Ten Hag is however said to be drawn to Osimhen’s physicality and rapid pace which the United boss believes can be a weapon in his side.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also admirers of the Nigerian superstar.

Osimhen spoke to ESPN and addressed his future and the constant links to clubs like United.

He said, “When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.”

“But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.”

“At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”

It’s easy to see why United might be desperate to sign Osimhen.

In 19 league games, the 24-year-old has scored 18 times and he’s firmly on track to win the Golden Boot in Italy.

Napoli are also top of the table and enjoy a 15-point gap between themselves and second-placed Inter Milan.

