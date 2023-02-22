Aaron Wan-Bissaka mulling over leaving Manchester United at the end of the season



Manchester United are all set for an action-packed week with a mouthwatering clash against Barcelona in the Europa League to come first before the Carabao Cup final on the weekend.

Erik ten Hag has completely transformed the club’s fortunes from last season and the team is well on-course to surpass all the expectations laid upon them at the start of the season.

The Dutchman has had to contend with a weak squad and previously under-performing stars but it is safe to say that he has navigated those challenges with élan.

AWB’s resurgence

In the first half of the campaign, United played with only one right-back Diogo Dalot with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly on his way out in January.

Multiple reports emerged which stated former club Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were all interested in the 25-year-old.

But the Dutch boss gave the former Eagles defender his chance after the World Cup break due to an injury sustained by the young Portuguese.

*Wan-Bissaka Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Aaron Wan-Bissaka is giving serious thought to leaving Man United this summer, as Football Insider said. The right-back does not want to be a back up player and #ManUnited are willing to listen to offers for him#MUFC #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/2NAQGDsz7p — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 22, 2023

And Wan-Bissaka grabbed those opportunities with both hands, starting seven times in a row in the Premier League and impressing in big games against Manchester City and Barcelona.

Those rumours have died down a bit but according to Football Insider, the England U-21 international is not happy with his backup role at United and wants to be the main man next season.

Ten Hag is also said to be open to recruiting a more attacking full-back and Wan-Bissaka is now mulling over leaving the Red Devils in a bid to find the right club.

AWB not happy with back-up role

“But Man United are exploring the signing of another right-back this summer – and it is believed they are willing to listen to offers for Wan-Bissaka if another option is brought in.

“The former Palace star is not willing to be a back-up option going forward and is mulling over a potential departure,” the report added.

His defensive strengths have been there for all to see and while Ten Hag has definitely improved his attacking game, better options remain on the market.

Wan-Bissaka is out of contract in less than 18 months but the Old Trafford club still have the option of extending his deal by a further year in order to protect his value.

The full-back joined United from Palace for a reported £45million back in 2019 and the Reds will have to take a big hit if he is sold as no club will come close to matching that valuation.