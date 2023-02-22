Barcelona boss Xavi wary of the threat of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and Barcelona face off in the second leg of their mouthwatering Europa League clash on Thursday.

Key to United’s plans is Marcus Rashford, who’s form has catapulted him into being one of Europe’s most feared players.

As reported in Spanish media outlet sport, Barcelona manager Xavi is having a hard time formulating a plan to stop the Englishman.

Rashford was outstanding in last week’s first leg, scoring one and creating the other.

Barca managed two of their own, leaving the tie perfectly balanced heading to Old Trafford.

Xavi knows that if he fails to stop Rashford, its likely his side’s European adventure will be over for another season.

Rashford’s ability to switch positions and occupy defenders right across the backline is giving the Barcelona manger sleepless nights.

The United man was a constant threat at the Nou Camp, with Barca unable to handle him from start to finish.

Whether he starts through the middle as a ‘number 9’, or wide from the left, Rashford’s pace and power is the main threat to Xavi’s men.

Rashford is equally adept in both positions, giving Ten Hag fluid options in his front line.

Wout Weghorst has dropped into the ‘number 10’ role in recent matches, allowing Rashford the space to run in behind centrally, with Bruno Fernandes occupying the half spaces from the right and Alejandro Garnacho or Jadon Sancho providing the threat from the left.

Ten Hag also has the option to start Weghorst in his natural ‘number 9’ role, with Rashford starting from wide to utilise his blistering pace.

With 24 goals and 9 assists to his name this season, Rashford is in the form of his life and at the perfect time, with the big games coming thick and fast for United.

Victory against Barca will see United head to Wembley with increased confidence on Sunday, where they have the chance to end their six year trophy drought, against Newcastle.