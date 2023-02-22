Bruno Fernandes and Raphinha will put their friendship aside for Europa League clash

Old foes Manchester United and Barcelona face off tomorrow evening, with both sides looking to progress to the next round of the Europa League.

Key battles across the pitch will decide the second leg, with the score currently locked at 2-2 after a scintillating first leg game in Spain.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Barcelona winger Raphinha are likely to play key roles for their respective clubs in deciding the contest.

As reported in Spanish media outlet sport, the pair are great friends, stemming from their time together at Sporting Lisbon.

Despite just playing one full season together in 2018/19, the duo developed a strong relationship both on and off the pitch.

Speaking previously on his relationship with the Brazilian winger, Fernandes was full of praise for his former teammate.

“There was a great chemistry between the two, we only spent one season at Sporting but I realized that he was an exceptional teammate, that he would give everything for me,” Fernandes had said.

Raphinha has already left his mark on the tie, having been Barcelona’s best player in the first leg, scoring the equalising goal.

Fernandes is expected to captain United tomorrow and will be desperate to contribute to progression to the Round-of-16.

The pair’s friendship will be put to one side for 90 minutes, in what promises to be a barnstorming second leg at Old Trafford.

Both teams served up a frantically entertaining first leg in Spain and United will fancy their chances of qualification, after a causing Xavi’s men all kinds of problems last week.

A game of this magnitude belongs on the Champions League stage and deserves a bigger prize than what awaits the winners tomorrow evening, but there is no doubt the sleeping giants are on the right path back to the top of European football.