Dusan Vlahovic’s winter move to Manchester United was stopped by agent



Manchester United were in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the end of the first half of the season which saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club under unceremonious circumstances.

With Anthony Martial‘s injury woes continuing, Erik ten Hag was forced to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley to fill in up front.

Despite his industry and drive, the Dutch striker has not really lit up Old Trafford, managing only one goal in 10 games since his arrival.

Marcus Rashford‘s superlative form has ensured the Red Devils have been on the money in the post World Cup period as they gear up to end their trophy drought this weekend in the Carabao Cup final.

Vlahovic remains a target for United

But the Dutch manager will be aware of the need to bring in an elite goalscorer next season as he seeks to take the team forward and try and win the big prizes like the Premier League and Champions League.

Names such as Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane have been mooted as possible arrivals next summer and another name that is slowly gaining in traction is that of Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

The Peoples Person had reported that the Red Devils remained interested in the Serbian’s services and a fee of €80million could force the Bianconeri to sell.

According to AS, the Turin giants tried to offload the striker to United during the winter window but the player’s agent pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment.

“As AS has learned from sources that were directly involved in the negotiations, Juventus negotiated the sale of Vlahovic with a top Premier League team, presumably United, in the last winter market.

United were close to a deal for Juventus striker

“The required price was in a range that went from 100 to 120 million euros. And when the discussions were about to come to an end and the transfer to be consummated, the Serbian striker’s agent stopped everything,” the report mentioned.

Real Madrid are also said to be in the race for the 23-year-old considering Karim Benzema’s age and the possibility that both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are unlikely to available anytime soon.

While Vlahovic remains one of Europe’s most potent attackers, he is yet to fully shine since his arrival at Juventus from Fiorentina, scoring only 10 times in 21 games across all competitions this season.

The uncertainty surrounding the club’s future has not helped matters and it might be inevitable that the Serbia international needs a move away top rediscover his best form.