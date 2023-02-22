Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire and Antony’s return ahead of Barcelona clash



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Harry Maguire and Antony are expected to be available for selection tomorrow when the team hosts Barcelona at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person reported that the two stars alongside Anthony Martial were a major doubt to be available for the mouth-watering fixture.

The United boss, in a major boost to his plans ahead of the game, said, “I expect Harry Maguire and Antony to be available [tomorrow]. Anthony Martial is not available.”

Ten Hag told reporters that he has a special plan in place for the Blaugrana but refused to disclose what it is.

He only remarked that the plan will be seen tomorrow when the two teams step out onto the pitch.

The United boss further added on the match, “We all want to play big games, big matches. When we were young, we dreamed of it. We are really enjoying it, we are really looking forward and enjoy it. We have to give our best.”

“I don’t know what Xavi is thinking. Obviously, Gavi and Pedri, great players. Their squad is so much depth, that they have players who can replace them and tomorrow it will be a very good team. If we want to win, we have to be at our best.”

The Dutchman was quizzed on his dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson and what was discussed during the meeting.

The legendary United manager was spotted having dinner in the Manchester city centre with Ten Hag yesterday evening.

Ten Hag revealed that it was a “great night” between himself and the Scotsman. He disclosed that he retains Fergie’s support and the United great wants the team to do well.

In attendance with Ten Hag for the press conference was Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman emphasized the need for the squad to exercise patience when dealing with an opponent of Barcelona’s calibre.

“We want to play with patience, discipline, patience on the pitch. We are ready for that challenge. I think in the last month we grow a lot.

“I think we are playing with more confidence and tomorrow the atmosphere will be electric. We have to manage our emotions, be calm and believe.”

“The next aim is to beat teams like Barcelona. It is a real challenge and a good opportunity.”

There was another special guest at Ten Hag’s presser – Robin van Persie.