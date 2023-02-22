Erik ten Hag has made new midfield plans following Christian Eriksen injury and Casemiro suspension



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has done a terrific job since taking over the reigns at Old Trafford especially considering the problems he has to deal with.

He inherited a broken squad riddled with holes in major positions due to key players leaving while most of the big-name players were going through a dip in form.

The season brought with it a whole new host of problems starting with the entire Cristiano Ronaldo saga followed by a full-blown injury crisis in the middle of the season.

The Dutchman has done a fantastic job as can be seen from the fact that United have the chance to end their six-year trophy drought this week with the Carabao Cup final at stake.

United’s midfield woes

But he will be aware of the need to bring in adequate backup if the Red Devils are to sustain a challenge across all competitions next season.

One of the areas where the club has suffered the most is in midfield where Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek have suffered long-term injuries while Scott McTominay returned after a month’s gap.

Add to it Casemiro’s suspension for four games in the last month and it is clear that Ten Hag needs quality reinforcements in the centre of the park.

*Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are considering summer moves for Leicester City midfielders James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, as Football Transfers said. Tielemans's contract expires this summer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/Rj7fHKj52i — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 22, 2023

Football Transfers have mentioned that Leicester City duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, who is also wanted by Arsenal, could be genuine options next summer.

The report also mentioned that United have other players on their list as well as the chance for Marcel Sabitzer to earn a permanent deal.

Summer plans in place

“There is the idea that recruitment wants to replicate the stars they have at the moment but bring in younger versions over the summer: that would include a dogged No.6 like Casemiro, and a player who can help with the build-up phase, like Eriksen.

“There has been the possibility of one other, more advanced midfielder – but the stellar performances of Jadon Sancho in recent games have cast doubt over whether to bring in another Bruno Fernandes-type player who can directly help the lone forward.

“In any case, James Maddison has been mentioned given his versatility and would be one to watch. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are among Man Utd’s options to fill the position slightly further behind.

“Making Marcel Sabitzer’s move permeant is an idea, though it would be cost-dependent. Adrien Rabiot is on the list, as too is Youri Tielemans, who’s out of contract at Leicester City in June,” according to the report.