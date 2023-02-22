Manchester United & Newcastle set for summer transfer battle for Jeremie Frimpong



Manchester United have two season-defining games coming up this week with Barcelona’s visit in the Europa League second leg up first before the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag has so far surpassed the expectations laid in front of him when he was appointed as the new manager.

United are still fighting on all four fronts despite a weak squad and multiple players out injured at the same point in time.

Right-back issues have been resolved for now

At the beginning of the season, it looked like the right-back spot would be one of the key areas requiring a solution with Diogo Dalot playing all but one game with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly on his way out after garnering only four minutes of action prior to the World Cup.

But an injury suffered during the Qatar showpiece saw the former Crystal Palace defender get his chance to shine and he has grabbed those opportunities with both hands with impressive showings against Manchester City and Barcelona.

Despite strong defensive work and improving the attacking side of his game, Ten Hag seems keen to add a more attack-minded right-back in the summer to compliment Dalot.

*Frimpong Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United along with Newcastle are tracking Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as Journalist Ben Jacobs said via CaughtOffside. The Dutchman could leave this summer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/7AlfTvZQWd — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 21, 2023

And Wan-Bissaka’s departure could be on the cards if the Red Devils do end up recruiting a full-back as he does not want to play a backup role anymore.

Quite a few full-backs have been linked with a move to Old Trafford this season with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong one of the favourites to secure a move.

New RB a possibility in the summer

The Dutch defender has really made a mark at both ends of the pitch this season for Leverkusen. He has made 21 league appearances and has scored five goals and grabbed three assists while helping his team to five clean sheets so far.

His performances have also alerted Newcastle to his services, who are keen to add a full-back to alternate with Kieran Trippier who is set to turn 33 next season.

According to Ben Jacobs’ CaughtOffside column, both United and Newcastle are eyeing up the Leverkusen right-back as a potential summer transfer target.

“More generally, there are a few other full-backs to keep an eye on. Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is being tracked by Newcastle and Manchester United.”

The Dutchman is currently valued at £25m according to Transfermarkt but Leverkusen will be hoping for a bidding war to drive the price even higher.