Marcel Sabitzer hailed for playing “like a changed player” after Manchester United move



Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been praised for playing like a changed player since making the move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer made the switch on deadline day in a loan deal after the confirmation that Christian Eriksen would be sidelined for a prolonged period with an injury.

The Austrian has been sensational for the Red Devils considering he was immediately thrown into action by Erik ten Hag after Casemiro’s red card in the Crystal Palace game.

Sabitzer’s versatility in both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game have proved invaluable to the team.

At United, the 28-year-old seems to have been revitalized after struggling for game time at Bayern Munich where the likes of Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala were ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Peoples Person reported that the Bundesliga giants are open to selling Sabitzer to the Red Devils at the end of the season for as little as €20m.

Sabitzer recently spoke about his immediate future and refused to close the door to a permanent United stay. He admitted that he’s enjoying the Old Trafford atmosphere and being coached by Ten Hag.

Sky Austria analysts Marko Stankovic and Walter Kogler took an in-depth look at Sabitzer’s performances for United.

“He’s like a changed player. At Manchester, he combines the Red Bull gene with his playful element,” Stankovic remarked. “He felt from the first minute that Manchester United wanted him at all costs,” added Kogler.

“At Bayern, you looked for Kimmich when you were in possession of the ball. That’s when he missed the ball. With Manchester it’s different, they look for him too and that’s where he has his strengths.”

“He is very valuable both defensively and offensively – a real hub in Manchester’s game.”

United fans will now get the opportunity to see Sabitzer next to Casemiro in midfield. The loan star is available to play against Barcelona on Thursday.

Casemiro’s Premier League ban has ended and the Brazilian will be available to slot next to Sabitzer.

