Marcel Sabitzer’s advisor lifts the lid on Manchester United permanent stay



Marcel Sabitzer’s advisor Roger Wittmann has admitted that the Austrian is enjoying his time at Manchester United and he relishes the hardness of the Premier League.

Sabitzer arrived at United on winter deadline day from Bayern Munich on loan for six months.

The midfielder came to Old Trafford in search of first-team minutes after being primarily used from the bench by Julian Nagelsmann.

United’s need for a midfielder after the club’s confirmation that Christian Eriksen would be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with an injury meant the Red Devils and Sabitzer agreed on a deal.

The 28-year-old has done well so far for United and has clearly earned the trust of Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to SPORT1, Wittmann revealed that Sabitzer’s future and whether he permanently stays at the Theatre of Dreams will be determined at the end of the season once his loan spell comes to an end.

“Marcel is a top player. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s performing so well so quickly. If you have as much experience as Marcel, whether in the Champions League or with his more than 60 international matches.”

“It doesn’t take long to find your way around a club and a league like this.”

“He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He’s an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that’s what’s needed there.”

Wittmann added that at United, the world is finally seeing the Sabitzer who broke onto the scene while at RB Leipzig.

SPORT1 added that as per their information, Bayern Munich bosses are willing to let Sabitzer stay at United permanently.

A figure of €15m, which the Bundesliga giants paid for the player’s services from RB Leipzig, will not be enough.

