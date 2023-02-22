Paul Pogba back in training before making long awaited second Juventus debut

Former Manchester United player Paul Pogba is finally getting closer to making his second, official Juventus debut.

As reported in Italian media outlet calciomercato.com, Pogba is back in full training with his teammates.

Pogba is yet to feature in a meaningful game for Juventus since his summer 2022 move from United.

The Frenchman’s consistent injury problems have left him on the sidelines but he is now reportedly close to a comeback.

His return is a timely one for under pressure boss Max Allegri, given his side’s position in the table.

Juventus were looking to mount a challenge for the Serie A title before a fifteen point deduction scuppered any championship plans, leaving them in a fight to qualify for Europe.

Pogba is expected to be available for selection for Juve’s next league game, which is the Turin derby against Torino.

It’s reported there is an outside chance he may even feature in tomorrow’s (Thursday) crucial Europa League second leg, away at Nantes.

Nantes grabbed an unlikely equaliser at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg, leaving qualification from the tie in the balance.

Should Juve find a way past their French opponents, a reunion with Manchester United could be awaiting them, and Pogba, in the next round(s).

However, there is lots of work to be done before attention could switch to a possible clash between the old rivals, with United facing their own challenge of knocking out Barcelona in the same round.

Should Juve and United get through their respective ties, a meeting in the competition would provide another glamorous match up in the Europa League.

Pogba, however, will for now be focused on his recovery and finally getting his second spell at Juventus off and running.