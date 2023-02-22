Video: Benni McCarthy tells fans the secret to Marcus Rashford’s devastating goal-scoring form



Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has admitted that he’s got Marcus Rashford “in the right place” amidst the forward’s rich vein of form for the Red Devils.

Rashford has been a revelation this season under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag and coaches like McCarthy.

The 25-year-old has 24 goals in all competitions – a personal best for the player with plenty of games still left to play.

Rashford was on target again on the weekend as United won by three goals to nil against Leicester City.

The Englishman’s brace coupled with another goal from Jadon Sancho was enough to secure all three points for United at Old Trafford.

Central to Rashford’s massive improvement is McCarthy. By Rashford’s own admission, his sessions with the South African coach have helped him a lot.

Back in November, Rashford remarked that McCarthy as an attacking-minded coach has given him invaluable advice that has translated on the pitch.

McCarthy was added to Ten Hag’s ranks in the summer after other members of the Dutchman’s backroom staff were deemed to have more defensive attributes.

McCarthy spoke to supporters outside Old Trafford who lauded him for his fine work on Rashford.

Many fans thanked him and heralded him for Rashford’s transformation. A modest McCarthy instead pointed to Ten Hag and said, “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.”

The fans replied, “It’s you as well.”

McCarthy then hinted, “I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.”

Fan: “Thanks for what you’re doing with this team.” 🗣️ Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.” Fan: “It’s you as well.” 🗣️ Benni McCarthy: “I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” ❤️

The Peoples Person reported that Jadon Sancho has also sought one-on-one sessions with McCarthy.

Going by the evidence of the work done on Rashford, McCarthy will have no problem enhancing Sancho’s performances and abilities.

