Xavi praises Marcus Rashford ahead of high-octane clash v Manchester United

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez shared his thoughts on facing Manchester United at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Europa League playoff round.

With the first leg tied at 2-2, this will be the decider.

United player extremely well in Spain, and some might argue that they deserved to win.

Erik ten Hag’s side showed intent and character at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was very impressed with United’s performance and also appreciated the work done by Ten Hag.

In his pre-match post conference, the Barca coach stated:

“They [Man United] are one of the best teams in Europe, they’re showing it in the way the compete and play.”

“It’s the best Man United in a few years. That’s the work Ten Hag have done.”

“They showed personality and passion at Camp Nou.”

Xavi spoke about the importance of Raphael Varane and Casemiro to this United team.

“I would say both are really important. Passion and mentality, they are used to this kind of games. With this kind of players with experience, they are making the difference for the team.”

✅ Xavi on Casemiro and Varane: “I would say both are really important. Passion, and mentality, they are used to this kind of games. With this kind of players with experience, they are making the difference for the team." #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 22, 2023

The Spaniard went on to praise Marcus Rashford:

“Rashford is an exceptional footballer, in extraordinary form. He can make the difference for Manchester United.”