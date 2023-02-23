Bruno Fernandes takes cheeky dig at referee after 2-1 win over FC Barcelona



Bruno Fernandes took a sly dig at the referee when asked about the penalty decision in the first-half.

The Manchester United captain got into a tussle with the Barcelona player in the penalty box, who went down very easily.

The referee pointed to the spot, much to the disgust of the United fans.

Erik ten Hag’s side showed resilience and came back to win the game 2-1 and advance into the round of 16 of the Europa League.

In his post-match interview, Bruno praised the atmosphere at Old Trafford:

“They’ve been with us in the toughest moments. They are always behind us but this is something different. Old Trafford was bouncing.”

He was asked about the penalty incident, to which he cheekily replied:

“I don’t want to make comments or they’ll say I’m being disrespectful. They [the referees] are always right.”

Bruno has been excellent over the past few games and a key cog in Ten Hag’s side.

His energy is so important to the way United play.

The Portuguese was deployed as a right winger in the first half but later took his normal position behind the striker.

United will be buzzing with this result and will now focus their attention on Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.