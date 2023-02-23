Confirmed Man United XI vs Barcelona: Jadon Sancho and Fred start



Jadon Sancho will start for Manchester United against FC Barcelona tonight in the Europa League knockout round second leg.

Antony is back from injury and fit enough to be on the bench, but Sancho gets the nod over the Brazilian in this crucial game.

Wout Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are the other three forward players, although it remains to be seen who plays where.

It could be a case of Rashford left wing, Sancho right, Fernandes at number 10 and Weghorst up front, but it could also be Weghorst at 10, Fernandes on the right, Sancho left and Rashford up front, or indeed Sancho at number 10 and Fernandes on the right.

In central midfield, Fred is selected alongside Casemiro in preference to Marcel Sabitzer, who is on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is once again chosen ahead of Diogo Dalot at right back, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw making up the rest of the defence.

David de Gea is in goal.

For once, United can field a strong bench, with Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial is back in individual training but not yet fit enough to join in.

🔴 MANCHESTER UNITED 🔴 Erik's Reds for tonight's second leg 👊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2023

The match is evenly poised at 2-2 after the first leg, with the winner of tonight’s tie going through to the last 16 of the competition.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.