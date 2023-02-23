David Ornstein: Manchester United’s Jude Bellingham chances improving



Manchester United is one of a number of clubs seen as genuine contenders for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

This is according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who reports that while United were some time ago seen as not having a chance to sign Bellingham, their odds are now shortening.

United’s renewed chance to sign Bellingham is derived from the progress made by Erik ten Hag and his team on the pitch as well as the likelihood of having new owners during the summer transfer window.

Ornstein says, “Not so long ago, United would have been viewed as outsiders for Bellingham but things are changing in the red half of Manchester. Erik ten Hag’s team are in impressive form, muscling their way into the title race and doing well in the cup competitions. And, with a takeover possible, an even rosier financial picture could be on the horizon.”

“United’s possible takeover could improve their chances of signing Bellingham.”

“If a sale happens in the coming weeks, don’t rule out United being the team to have the money to do this deal. Whether or not that is a move Bellingham wants remains to be seen.”

As per Ornstein, Liverpool is still Bellingham’s likely preferred destination.

The 19-year-old sees himself as a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system where box-to-box midfielders are allowed to go forward and have an impact on games.

This is opposed to Manchester City’s style of play where midfielders are primarily constrained to passing and moving sideways.

Another club in the race for Bellingham’s services is Real Madrid.

Despite los Blancos’ insistence that they will not pursue Bellingham, people close to the process believe that the Liga champions do not want to show their hand and they will be in the contest for his signature.

Real Madrid however expect Bellingham to move to England. This coupled with Dortmund’s demand of a €150million fee means that the Spanish giants have a remote chance of luring the Three Lions star.

