Eric Bailly believes injury woes are behind him as he returns for Marseille

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly believes he is finally free of injuries, which have disrupted his loan spell at Marseille.

As reported in Sport Witness, Bailly is confident he can end the season strong in France after recovering from another injury setback.

The Ivorian said he had an issue earlier on in the season during a game against PSG and subsequently in a Champions League fixture where he knew he wasn’t at the physical level he needed to be.

“I had a physical problem against PSG. I tried to play the match against Tottenham, but it was too soon and the injury came back,” he said.

However, Bailly is now adamant the injury is behind him, having worked closely with the medical staff at Marseille.

“Now, it’s sorted. I did important work with the medical staff.”

The defender admitted that he has been left frustrated by the injury but is now hoping to play a key role in Marseille’s push for the Ligue 1 title.

“There is frustration, but I have already experienced complicated situations. I hope to be available to the manager until the end of the season,” he added.

Marseille are currently well placed in the title race, just five points behind leaders PSG after suffering just one defeat in 12 league games.

PSG visit the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday night, which could prove to be a pivotal game for the destination of the Ligue 1 title.

On a personal note, Bailly’s future beyond this season remains unclear with Erik ten Hag well stocked for centre-backs at Old Trafford.

Bailly will be desperate to prove his worth in the second half of the season for Marseille, in what will likely be more of a shop window opportunity to avoid returning to Manchester.