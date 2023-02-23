Eric ten Hag speaks pre-match saying fans will be key to getting a result

Eric Ten Hag has spoken with confidence ahead of the Manchester United game against Barcelona tonight.

Speaking to media he said, “Tonight, if we hold ourselves accountable to our own rules and standards, if players and fans push each other and we show the same fearlessness as last Thursday we have a fantastic chance of reaching the next round.”

“Sunday is a big game, but first we have to do this game. This is the most important game.

“The fans will be the number twelve for us. We have to bring it on the pitch.”

The comments come as United face Barcelona at Old Trafford in the return fixture after a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp last week.

United need to beat Barcelona to progress to the last 16 in the Europa League.

The Theatre of Dreams has been the stage of some of the most memorable European clashes in history.

This includes the 1984 3-0 comeback against Barca in the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners’ Cup after they trailed 2-0 following the first leg.

More recently, the 2008 Champions League semi-final saw United come out victorious after Paul Scholes scored the only goal of the match.

The crowd, as Ten Hag says will surely be the Reds 12th man tonight as they look to secure progression in the Europa League.

Ten Hag has put a strong team out which includes star man Marcus Rashford and Casemiro who has been solid all season for the Reds.

Although his primary focus will be on securing victory in this competition tonight, United have another huge game at the weekend, the Carabao Cup final so Ten Hag will be hoping his players can get a good start and stay injury free.