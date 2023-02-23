Erik ten Hag delighted with Manchester United’s resilience in 2-1 win over FC Barcelona



Erik ten Hag was over the moon with his team’s performance against FC Barcelona in the Europa League playoff round.

Manchester United came back to win 2-1 at Old Trafford and progress to the round of 16.

Erik ten Hag was delighted with the team’s resilience after going a goal down.

United were not up to the races in the first half, but changed it around at half time.

Ten Hag brought on Antony for Wout Weghorst and that completely changed the game.

Barcelona were more stretched as Antony kept the width on the right flank.

Ten Hag went on to praise Antony and Alejandro Garnacho for their fearlessness.

“Antony and Garnacho, they fear no one”.

“I think we have some great personalities in the team like Rapha [Varane] and Licha Martinez. Bruno [Fernandes] and Casemiro of course.”

Ten Hag called this the biggest win of his time at United.

“Yes, I think so. We had some really good wins, but with Barcelona – eight points leader in La Liga – if you beat them, it’s a big win.”

"If we draw Feyenoord, I know who to go to for all the information!" Could @Persie_Official be Erik ten Hag's inside man in the next round of the Europa League…? 😂😂 🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/oarnb8qAkw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

He was asked about the the potential opponents his team could face in the next round.

He replied: “It doesn’t matter for me, I focus on Newcastle United. If you are well prepared, we can do it.”