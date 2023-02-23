FC Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest fails to impress at AC Milan



Former Manchester United target Sergiño Dest is likely to return to Barcelona following an unsuccessful loan spell in Serie A with Milan.

Dest, 22, was of great interest to Erik ten Hag and United on transfer deadline day last summer.

Ultimately, however, the right-back signed for Milan on loan from tonight’s Europa League opposition, Barcelona.

Diogo Dalot started the season in magnificent form whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s career at Old Trafford has been resurrected since the World Cup, although there are rumours that he is unsettled and may want to leave in the summer.

Dest, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax, has only started two games for Milan in Serie A this season.

Consequently, the Italian giants will not exercise their option to buy, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

They had negotiated a €20million purchase option to be included in the initial loan deal last summer.

With an inadequate role in the team and lacklustre performances, along with the €115,000 per week salary, it is no surprise that the Milan board have already judged his permanent signing as impossible.

Manager Stefano Pioli has elected to regularly not include Dest in matchday squads.

The USMNT international signed for Barcelona from Ajax in 2020, where he graduated from the famed academy, and penned a five-year deal which includes a €400m release clause.

Xavi Hernández has been favouring Jules Koundé at right-back this season, whilst Ronaldo Araújo was positioned there in the first-leg against United last week.

Milan captain Davide Calabria, when fit, is Pioli’s preferred choice at right-back.

Whether United rekindle their interest in the American this summer remains to be seen.

