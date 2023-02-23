Fred now focussed on Carabao Cup final after fantastic victory over Barcelona

The visitors went ahead in the first half after a dodgy penalty was given against United.

Erik ten Hag’s side came out fighting in the second-half and turned the tie around.

Fred was the player that started Manchester United’s comeback against FC Barcelona.

He scored early in the second-half to raise the spirits at Old Trafford.

In his post-match interview, he said:

“Very good to hear my name from the fans but it was a good game we played today.:

“We need to keep going we have a final on Sunday and now we have to change our mind to go to the final.”

“First half we didn’t play how we usually play.:

“But in the second-half we were much better and scored early so we had a good talk at half-time with the coach and we change our mindset and came out very well.”

Fred: "Very good to hear my name from the fans but it was a good game we played today. We need to keep going we have a final on Sunday and now we have to change our mind to go to the final." [@btsportfootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2023

Fred: "First half we didn't play how we usually play. But in the second-half we were much better and scored early so we had a good talk at half-time with the coach and we change our mindset and came out very well." [@btsportfootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2023

The Brazilian midfielder was excellent tonight.

His energy and tenacity helped United both offensively and defensively.

Fred is a player that always turns up in the big matches and he proved his worth yet again.

Alongside Casemiro, he was a warrior in United’s midfield.

He will be hoping to retain his place come Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.