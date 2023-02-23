Home » Fred motivated to

Fred now focussed on Carabao Cup final after fantastic victory over Barcelona

by Raj Dholakia
The visitors went ahead in the first half after a dodgy penalty was given against United.

Erik ten Hag’s side came out fighting in the second-half and turned the tie around.

Fred was the player that started Manchester United’s comeback against FC Barcelona.

He scored early in the second-half to raise the spirits at Old Trafford.

In his post-match interview, he said:

“Very good to hear my name from the fans but it was a good game we played today.:

“We need to keep going we have a final on Sunday and now we have to change our mind to go to the final.”

“First half we didn’t play how we usually play.:

“But in the second-half we were much better and scored early so we had a good talk at half-time with the coach and we change our mindset and came out very well.”

 

The Brazilian midfielder was excellent tonight.

His energy and tenacity helped United both offensively and defensively.

Fred is a player that always turns up in the big matches and he proved his worth yet again.

Alongside Casemiro, he was a warrior in United’s midfield.

He will be hoping to retain his place come Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

