How Antony’s introduction against FC Barcelona changed the game for Manchester United

Antony was the catalyst that kick started Manchester United’s comeback against FC Barcelona.

Manchester United were 1-0 down at half time, courtesy of a soft penalty given to the visitors.

Erik ten Hag’s side showed resilience and character to come back and win the game 2-1.

He brought on Antony in the second-half, who went on to score the winner.

It was an outstanding finish into the bottom left corner, causing Old Trafford to erupt.

Antony's game by numbers vs. Barcelona: 100% tackles won

11 passes completed

3 shots

2 shots on target

1 match-winning goal Goals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/LsYvVK2Uok — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 23, 2023

Antony kept the width on the right flank and created space for other players to move into.

His substitution was a stroke of genius by Ten Hag. It completely changed the game and caused Barcelona massive problems .

Antony has often been criticised for his inconsistent performances this season.

Today he showed his quality yet again, turning up on the big occasion.

The Brazilian will be determined to keep his spot and has made a solid case to start the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Ten Hag will have a big decision to make.

The team will be more determined than ever to win this campaign’s first piece of silverware.

United are still in all four competitions and are improving every game. It promises to be an exciting end to the season.