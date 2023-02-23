Kieran Trippier wary of Manchester United threat ahead of Carabao Cup final

Manchester United face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Both sides will be desperate to end their respective trophy droughts in the showpiece occasion at Wembley.

Newcastle right back Kieran Tripper has been speaking on the threat posed by United.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Tripper named four players his side must be wary of at the weekend.

The England right-back was first asked about any specific plans to stop the red-hot Marcus Rashford, with Trippier positive in his praise for his England teammate.

“I know Marcus very well. I’m really happy for him because I’ve always known how unbelievable he is and he’s certainly hit some form.” He said.

Trippier then said it won’t just be Rashford Newcastle will have to keep quiet, giving three further Reds a special mention.

“But it’s not about one individual – you’ve got Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who’s been unbelievable this season as well.”

Casemiro especially will be champing at the bit to leave his mark on the final, having missed the last three domestic games due to suspension.

Tripper, himself, could easily have ended up in the opposing dressing room for the game, after being linked with a move to United in recent years.

The defender moved to Tyneside just over a year ago and has performed well for Eddie Howe since his arrival from Atletico Madrid.

All eyes will be focused on Wembley after United’s huge Europa League clash against Barcelona tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s men face a huge 10 days, with the next round of the FA Cup and a trip to Anfield coming up after Barca and Newcastle, respectively.