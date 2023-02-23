Manchester United fans sarcastically troll Frenkie de Jong after comeback against Barcelona



Manchester United came from behind to stun Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round.

United recovered from a Robert Lewandowski opening goal setback to power through to the next round of the competition.

A questionable penalty call gave the Catalonians the lead heading into the break.

A resolute United however refused to be bogged down by the injustice of the decision and mustered goals from Fred and Antony to trounce their old rivals.

Barcelona unsuccessfully tried to come back into the game with just a few minutes left, but heroics from the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ensured the Red Devils did not falter.

Central to the Blaugrana’s gameplay was Frenkie de Jong.

There was a lot of chatter surrounding the Dutchman heading into the game after his failed summer move to Old Trafford.

De Jong was Ten Hag’s primary target but the Barca man resisted United’s gallant efforts to lure him to England.

His lack of willingness to make the transfer materialize coupled with a dispute over deferred wages he is owed by the Spanish giants rendered a move impossible to get over the line.

Since then, De Jong has repeatedly said he was not interested in moving to United and that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for the considerable future.

It seems like United fans took his harsh words and rejection to heart.

After the comeback was complete and the game came to an end, United supporters who stayed behind at Old Trafford in their thousands mockingly trolled the Netherlands international.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, United fans repeatedly chanted De Jong’s name, asking him what was the final score.