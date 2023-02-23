Manchester United grant fans’ special request ahead of Barcelona clash



Manchester United have confirmed that music will be turned off inside Old Trafford fifteen minutes before kick-off against Barcelona so as to allow the atmosphere to start building.

The Red Devils are set to face Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa play-off round later tonight.

United will look to build on a promising showing at Camp Nou that ended in a 2-2 draw to down the Spanish giants and proceed to the next round of the competition.

The club’s official website confirmed that supporters requested that the music be turned off so that fans can get into the groove before the game kicks off.

“Following a request from fans, the music will be turned off inside the ground at 19:45 GMT, 15 minutes before kick-off, so the atmosphere can really start to build.”

The fans’ request comes after Erik ten Hag’s request that everyone turns up and cheers for the team as they look to beat the Blaugrana on home ground.

Ten Hag said in his official matchday programme, “You can hear it in the stands. That the fans feel a connection with this team and the feeling is mutual.”

“We are all on a journey together, moving forward game-by-game and, tonight, we need the fans, as well as the players, to be at the top of their game, if we are to create a memorable night at Old Trafford.”

After the Leicester game in which Old Trafford was rocking, Ten Hag pointed to supporters and requested them to come in droves to help “beat Barcelona together.”

It seems like the Dutchman’s message was well received.

United have published the three loudest games at Old Trafford this season.

The loudest was registered against Liverpool at 95.9 decibels. The 3-1 win against Arsenal came a close second at 94.9 decibels. The comeback against Manchester City rounded off the top three at 94.3 decibels.