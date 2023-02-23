Home » Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Barcelona

by Abhishek Sarkar
written by Abhishek Sarkar

Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 4.5 – Unfortunate not to save Lewandowski’s penalty but some calamitous passing almost gifted Barcelona a second goal just minutes before the half-time whistle. Redeemed himself with a great save to deny Kounde in the second half. His distribution continues to be a worrying factor for the Red Devils.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Bright first half. Lacklustre second half. Taken off for Dalot just past the hour mark.

Raphael Varane 7 – Solid. Made a match-winning block right at the death.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – The Butcher was immense. Strength, precision of pass and a fiery temperament, the Argentine has it all in spades.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Made some good runs. Did well to limit the dangerous Raphinha.

Casemiro 7.5 – Made a couple of crucial blocks to save David de Gea’s blushes right at the cusp of half-time. His presence in the heart of the United midfield continues to make such a huge difference to the side.

Fred 9 – Sensational. Won the ball multiple times in midfield. Almost caught Ter Stegen out with a snap-shot in the first half. Scored the equaliser with a well taken strike on his weaker right side. Continues to deliver, does Fred. £47 million bargain.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Not at his best today, the passes just weren’t coming off for the former Borussia Dortmund man. Withdrawn for Garnacho.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Unfortunate to concede the penalty. Had a couple of shots on target in the first half, but failed to capitalise on some good build-up play. Set up Fred for the equaliser to cap off a great second half performance.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Always looked threatening but was marshalled well by Araujo.

Wout Weghorst 5.5 – Ran himself into the ground but didn’t have much of an impact on the game. Taken off at half time for Antony.

Substitutes:

Antony 7.5 – Had an immediate impact on the game with his direct running. Completed the turnaround with a well placed strike into the bottom corner.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – Very productive cameo appearance for the young Argentinian.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Did his job well enough.

Scott McTominay N/A – Came on for Rashford at the death.

