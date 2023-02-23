Xavi gives two surprise reasons behind Barcelona’s humbling loss to Manchester United



Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has blamed his team’s lack of physicality and the absences of Gavi and Pedri for the Spanish giant’s loss to the Red Devils.

After going behind to an early Barcelona penalty, United staged a brilliant fightback to proceed to the next round of the Europa League.

United will soon find out their next opponents when the draw takes place on Friday.

Barça boss Xavi spoke to reporters after the game and gave his thoughts on why the Blaugrana lost at Old Trafford.

Xavi said: “It’s a great disappointment. We were competitive, but physically they were better. We had the chance to make it 2-0, after a balanced first half. We have improved from last season, but it wasn’t enough.”

“We faced very strong teams this season: Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United… and we couldn’t beat them. Let’s try again next season.”

“The difference between last year and this year is that now we compete, with Bayern, Inter and Man Utd. They are big teams and it’s hard to compete against them. We will come back stronger next year.”

Xavi also pointed out Pedri and Gavi’s non-availability as why his side came out second-best in the two-legged thriller.

As per Xavi, if Pedri and Gavi played, things would have been completely different – Barcelona would also have not conceded the two goals from Fred and Antony.

Pedri missed the game after picking up an injury in the first game at Camp Nou. Gavi was suspended after picking up a consecutive booking.

Xavi praised Sergi Roberto and Frenke Kessie, who he said played well in the middle of the park against United’s combative and physically-able midfielders.

The Barcelona legend finished off by expressing his disappointment at the loss and stating that the Catalonia club deserved more.

