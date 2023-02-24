Casemiro’s trophy history shows why he is Manchester United’s mentality monster



Casemiro was pictured celebrating wildly as Manchester United knocked out Barcelona in the Europa League last night.

It can be argued that he has been the most influential player in the squad following his arrival last summer from Real Madrid.

The rivalry that existed between his former club and the Catalan giants was probably still relatively fresh in his mind and that will have no doubt made the win extra special.

United progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League where they will face Real Betis in their bid to win the competition for the first time in six years.

Fabrizio Romano was quick to tweet out following the win last night showing a picture of Casemiro celebrating as if he has already won the competition.

This reaction on Europa League playoff game, ‘never give up’ approach after 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Liga, 3 Club World Cups and much, much more in the palmares… also, he’s turning 31 today. This shows how the mentality makes the difference to be a top top player. Casemiro 🤖 pic.twitter.com/pxLMjOXuPt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

The tweet read, “This reaction to the Europa League playoff game, ‘never give up’ approach.”

“After 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Liga, 3 Club World Cups and much, much more in the palmares… also, he’s turning 31 today.”

“This shows how the mentality makes the difference to be a top top player.”

Casemiro celebrated his birthday in the best way possible and the come-from-behind victory would have made the occasion even sweeter. His winning mentality is no doubt playing a part on this squad and it is good to see the players bounce off his energy and motivation.

Erik ten Hag also has to be appreciated after going into his first summer transfer window with a major disadvantage.

Last season, the club didn’t manage to achieve Champions League qualification with star players Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all leaving at the start of the season.

However, in a relatively short period of time, the manager has managed to transform all aspects of the club and fix most of the problems from previous seasons.

Casemiro and Ten Hag will be hoping for more success in their first season at the club with the Brazilian international in contention to be named as the player of the season.

