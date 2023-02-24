Erik ten Hag denies Manchester United open top bus parade if Carabao Cup is won



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has denied Manchester United the opportunity to have an open-top bus parade if the Carabao Cup is won on Sunday against Newcastle United.

United are set to face the Magpies at Wembley with a trophy on the line.

Ten Hag is undoubtedly looking to get his first piece of silverware as United boss while also ending the club’s six-year trophy drought.

United last won a major accolade during the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho when the EFL Cup and Europa League came to Old Trafford.

However, if successful, the United boss will not let the victory get to his head or that of his players, if a report by The Daily Mail is anything to go by.

According to Matt Hughes, “Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has dismissed the prospect of holding an open-top bus parade if his side wins the Carabao Cup and will only consider sanctioning a mass celebration if they win two trophies this season.”

“Ten Hag is understood to have dismissed any notion of a parade out of hand as he will immediately switch focus to preparing his side for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham after Sunday’s EFL Cup final.”

“The Dutchman’s attitude is in stark contrast to that of opponents Newcastle, who have planned a city centre parade for Tuesday if Eddie Howe’s side wins their first major trophy for 54 years at Wembley.”

As per The Mail, the issue has not even been discussed within United, as higher-ups and executives are familiar with Ten Hag’s thoughts on the matter.

The Dutchman has issued the same message to members of his staff – a parade will only happen if a minimum of two trophies are won.

United are still competing in all four competitions after their remarkable comeback against Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Premier League and the FA Cup are also up for grabs.







