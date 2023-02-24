Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United goalscorers after Barcelona victory

Manchester United secured safe passage through to the next round of the Europa League last night, after a memorable victory against Barcelona.

United come from behind and produced an excellent second half display to see off the Spanish giants.

Goals from Fred and Antony after the break ensured Erik ten Hag’s men march on in Europe, after a Robert Lewandowski penalty handed Barca a half-time lead.

Ten Hag reserved special praise for the goalscorers, who turned the game on its head.

Erik ten Hag: “Antony is brave, fearless. Running behind, dribbles, and of course his goal. He is brave and he will go for it. I had no doubts”. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC “Fred? His role was to stop Frenkie de Jong, he was like a ‘mosquito’ all over him — he did it” 🦟 pic.twitter.com/8R9TVDlskO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

The manager explained the specific job Fred was tasked with and was delighted with his performance on the night.

“Fred? His role was to stop Frenkie de Jong, he was like a ‘mosquito’ all over him — he did it” said Ten Hag.

Antony was introduced at half time and the Brazilian made a huge impact, culminating in a wonderful first time finish to win the tie for United.

The Brazilian was a constant threat to Xavi’s men, with United looking much balanced with him back on the right hand side.

Ten Hag praised Antony’s attitude and reaffirmed the confidence he has in a player he has a special relationship with.

“Antony is brave, fearless. Running behind, dribbles, and of course his goal. He is brave and he will go for it. I had no doubts” he said.

It was another magical night under the lights at Old Trafford and United will now go bouncing down Wembley Way on Sunday afternoon.