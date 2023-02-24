Jonathan David: RB Leipzig enter the race to sign Manchester United target

RB Leipzig have reportedly entered the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.

Manchester United have been previously linked to the Canadian and will now face stiff competition from the Bundesliga team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig are keen on landing the 23 year old.

“Leipzig, among other clubs, are heavily interested in Jonathan David — he’s a top target as being able to play as a target ST & 2nd ST.”

“They are looking at solutions internally, but it seems difficult as very expensive one.”

David has been in great form this season, netting 15 times in 23 games in Ligue 1.

He would be an interesting option for the Red Devils.

The Canadian striker is fast, direct and can add the much-needed dynamism to United’s attack.

Erik ten Hag is said to want a number nine in the summer, with United heavily relying on Marcus Rashford for goals.

David would be a great addition to the team and complement the other forwards.

United are looking at other options like Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, both of whom will be very expensive.

Ten Hag must decide his tactic for next season and plan accordingly.

David would bring the athleticism and explosiveness to succeed in the Premier League.



