Kendry Paez: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are close to sealing deal for Manchester United target



Chelsea are close to finalizing a deal to bring Independiente del Valle wonderkid Kendry Paez to Stamford Bridge.

The Peoples Person had reported that Paez was also on Manchester United’s radar but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are now one step closer to completing the transfer.

“Chelsea are closing in on a verbal agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign Ecuadorian gem Kendry Paez.”

“Deal close to being completed.”

“Midfielder born in 2007, one of the best talents in South America, Kendry will be able to join Chelsea when he will turn 18.”

Paez is set to be the latest Ecuadorian talent to arrive in the Premier League after Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder was held back from featuring for his country’s U-20 team at the recently concluded CONMEBOL U-20 Championship that was won by Brazil.

There was a clamour to integrate Paez into the first team and thrust him into the action.

The youngster has made Independiente del Valle’s bench in each of the team’s first two games this season.

Paez is set to become yet another addition to a growing list of young stars signed by Chelsea.

Other names on the list include Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.

Alongside Chelsea and United, Liverpool and Manchester City were also keeping tabs on Paez.

Primarily an attacking midfielder who specializes in playmaking, Paez has been likened to Lionel Messi in terms of the way he plays and what he can do. It remains to be seen whether he can live up to this high praise.



