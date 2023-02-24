Man United draw Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16



Manchester United have drawn Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16.

The two sides have never met before in competitive football, but they did play a friendly recently during the World Cup when Erik ten Hag took his men on a min-tour of Spain.

Betis won that match 1-0.

The Red Devils qualified for the round the hard way. Finishing second in their group to Real Sociedad meant that they had to navigate a difficult extra knockout round.

That obstacle became even higher when they were drawn against Barcelona, but goals from Marcus Rashford, a Jules Kounde own goal, Fred and Antony saw the Reds through to an epic 4-3 aggregate win.

The winners of each knockout were then paired against one of the group winners, meaning United could only face Union Saint-Gilloise, Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad again, or Fenerbahce.

Arsenal were the other group winners but two clubs from the same league cannot meet at this stage.

On the other side of the draw, and potential opponents in the quarter finals, are Juventus, Sporting, Rennes, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Roma.

United will not be underestimating their Round of 16 opponents despite it being a much easier draw on paper than the last one, with Betis 22 points behind Barça in la Liga.

The first leg will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday 9 March and the second will be played in Seville a week later on 16 March.

The rest of the draw is as follows:

Union Berlin vs. Union St-Gilloise

Sevilla vs. Fenerbahçe

Juventus vs. Freiburg

Leverkusen vs. Ferencvárosi

Sporting vs. Arsenal

Roma vs. Real Sociedad

Shakhtar vs. Feyenoord

The standout tie of the round is undoubtedly José Mourinho’s Roma against Real Sociedad.

Should United defeat Betis, there is a chance they will be travelling to the same city again in the quarter finals, as Betis’ neighbours, Sevilla, are also still in the running.