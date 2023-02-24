Manchester United among several European giants keen on Rasmus Højlund



Thursday was a fantastic night under the lights for Manchester United fans as their team came from behind to beat Barcelona and progress to the Europa League Round of 16.

Up next is the chance to end a six-year wait for silverware as the Red Devils head to Wembley to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

It is clear to see what an amazing job Erik ten Hag has done in such a short span of time and despite the numerous gaps in the squad.

Striker required next summer

One area where United are severely hamstrung at the moment is up front. After the acrimonious departure of last season’s top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan.

While the Dutchman has shown plenty of desire and drive, he has simply not managed to score goals with Marcus Rashford having to do the bulk of the scoring.

Anthony Martial‘s injury woes have not dissipated yet and it is safe to say United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements heading towards the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen and Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked with a move in the summer.

🚨🇩🇰| NEW! Manchester United are VERY interested in signing 20 year old, Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund. [via @tipsbladet] ✅ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HYdnzB2EZI — UtdChronicle (@UtdChronicle) February 24, 2023

The latest name to be added to this list is Rasmus Højlund of Atalanta. The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 19 games across all competitions.

His eye-catching from since the new year, which includes five Serie A goals in eight games, has attracted the attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

According to Tipsbladet, “Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli are already well-known admirers of the blond bomber.”

Højlund’s displays have put clubs on high alert

And United have also entered the fray. “The list has got another name in Manchester United, who, according to Tipsbladet’s information, are very interested in the striker

“The club is parting ways with Wout Weghorst this summer, while Marcus Rashford has not yet extended his contract, which expires in 2024. Therefore, the market is being searched for a new sharpshooter,” the report added.

The Danish international’s displays have certainly alerted the top clubs but at the moment it seems a move to the Premier League might be a bridge too far.

He remains too raw and only joined the Serie A club this season and has a contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2027. He is valued at €15m according to Transfermarkt.

It will be interesting to see how the striker progresses in the seasons to come and who knows, he might just get the chance to play at the Theatre of Dreams.

